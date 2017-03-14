Kim Kardashian's Cher Halloween Costume Is So Perfect It's Spooky

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic + John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

Kim Kardashian is a champion at dressing up for Halloween in the absolute best costumes, and her first outfit for the holiday was so on-point that it's hard to think she'll ever top it.

At the Met Gala in 2015, Kim made her adoration for Cher known when she showed up wearing a dress that was an homage to the glittery, feathery one the pop star wore to the same event in 1974. Kim turned to Cher for style inspo, once again, when she graced the cover of Vogue Arabia with long, dark hair parted down the middle and eye makeup straight out of the '70s, and gave her "style icon" props.

Now, Kim's outdone herself, as her latest look is so good that it looks like she literally hopped in a time machine, showed up at Cher's house in 1973, and made off with one of the most legendary outfits from her wardrobe.

Kim brought back the dark hair, dramatic eyes, and a carbon copy of the golden two-piece ensemble Cher wore to the 1973 Academy Awards, and had her bestie, Jonathan Cheban, rock the patterned tux and trademark mustache of Cher's late ex-husband, Sonny Bono.

For a side-bye-side comparison, check out the following and try to pick your jaw up off the floor, because they nailed it. Here's Jonathan and Kim:

And here's Sonny and Cher at the 1973 Oscars.

They're basically identical, right down to the posture and facial expressions. Cher was understandably delighted, and totally approved of Kim's recreation.

Happy Halloween. Go blast "I Got You Babe" on repeat. Kim's doing that already.