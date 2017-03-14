The 9 Juiciest Fan Theories About Taylor Swift’s ‘…Ready For It?’ Video

YouTube

From secret song titles to collaboration clues, here are the things you may have missed

So you’ve probably seen Taylor Swift’s new “...Ready for It?” video by now, in which case you’re probably wondering what all that intense Taylor-on-Taylor action was about. Not to worry — Swifties have got you covered.

Since the video’s premiere on Thursday night (October 26), fans have been working overtime dissecting the cyberpunk-themed visual feast. The video’s central narrative seems to be about Taylor reclaiming her reputation, but what about the easter eggs and hidden messages buried underneath all those splashy CGI effects? Did she just watch the Blade Runner 2049 trailer once and go from there? Nope — there’s a lot more than meets the (creepy robotic) eye. Read on for the juiciest theories.