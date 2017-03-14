After a bumpy start, it's been smooth sailing for Tierra Reign

Teen Mom OG Entrepreneur: How Does Catelynn Describe Opening Her Own Business?

Tierra Reign is up and running.

During this week's Teen Mom OG episode, Catelynn and Tyler officially began accepting orders for their online children's clothing line. Even though there were hiccups with accessing Tierra Reign (that dreaded "error establishing a database connection" message), the couple successfully resolved the issue after the site crashed for a day. Too many folks wanted to purchase merchandise!

"People have been receiving the products and sending me pictures," an excited Tyler told his mom Kim one week post-opening.

Added Cate: "It's been doing very well -- I'm shocked!"

Now that Tierra Reign is running smoothly, how does Catelynn describe opening her own company?

"Launching my own business was very stressful but a new learning experience," she revealed to MTV News. "We learned that there is a lot more work that goes into creating your own business, opening it and making it. You need to make sure you’re ready to put in the work."

