Miley Cyrus Is Channeling Her Passion For Helping The Homeless Into A New Documentary

Singer, songwriter, actress, Voice judge/coach: Miley Cyrus wears a lot of hats, but now she's diving into the world of filmmaking with a new documentary that touches on a crisis close to her heart.

Cyrus, along with Russell Simmons, is an executive producer of Lost in America, which is scheduled for a November 2017 release. It features Rosario Dawson, Halle Berry, Jewel, Jon Bon Jovi, Cyrus herself, and many more speaking on the epidemic, as well as several conversations with activists and congresspeople hoping to make changes for the better for the million-plus kids who wind up on the street every year.

Cyrus — who's advocated for homeless youth and other at-risk populations before through her own Happy Hippie Foundation — is all about the film's enlightening mission.

"Lost in America is an important film to me and my Happy Hippie Foundation because it helps to build our understanding and compassion for homeless youth," she shared in a statement. "And I think if we had that acceptance and compassion, we could change and brighten the futures of these young people.”

Director Rotimi Rainwater is grateful for, and blown away by, the involvement of Cyrus, and the rest of the people who contributed to Lost in America: “I never thought in my wildest dreams that we would get this many people to shine a light on youth homelessness," he told Deadline. "It’s phenomenal but also truly needed to make others aware of the problem.”