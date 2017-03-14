Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Eminem's New Album Title Could Very Well Be The Third Part Of A Trilogy

Eminem fans have been looking forward to the drop of a new album for a long time now, and late Wednesday (October 25), they may have gotten their first promising beacon of hope via a somehow opaque Instagram post.

Em's longtime manager Paul Rosenberg uploaded a pic of the new Yelawolf album (on CD!) called Trial By Fire, ostensibly hyping it before Friday's release. But fans were more interested in what's in the background: a strategically placed advertisement for what looks to be a pharmaceutical drug called Revival.

Billboard points out that some eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noticed that the "E" in Revival is styled backwards at the bottom of the ad, in the same way that the "E" in Eminem's logo appears.

Beyond that, a website for Revival exists showing an image that implies the drug could be taken via ear and that it works better than a "bullshit placebo." There's a phone number listed, too: 1-833-2GET-REV. (Call it for a surprise.)

And of course, there's the fact that two of Em's previous albums are titled Relapse and Recovery. Revival would thematically make sense as a related entry.

Em popped back up earlier this month for his furious BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher, in which he called out Donald Trump's endless hypocrisy and genuine despicableness, and via a guest verse on P!nk's song "Revenge." Hey, that's another "re-" word.