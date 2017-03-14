Nicki Minaj Is Done With Gender Inequality: 'When Does This Stop?'

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

Leave it to Nicki Minaj to succinctly take on gender inequality in 140 characters or less — and raise awareness for how damaging it can be in merely a handful of tweets.

On October 25, the rapper posted her thoughts on Twitter regarding the double-standard women have to deal with in regards to their hard work and having it respected (or even acknowledged). She refers to her musical peers, like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole, by stressing that they definitely had an advantage over her when it came to collaboration that had little to do with their talent.

She also threw to an old tweet of Kendrick's, and the fact that it resonates nearly a decade after he posted it is a huge problem — which is exactly why she shared it.

That a multi-platinum artist and game-changing rapper feels she has to "wear some baggy pants n timbs for men to openly give props" is a product of this double-standard, and one that should've stopped long before 2010, let alone now.

Props to Nicki for speaking her mind and speaking some necessary truths, so here's hoping her words don't fall on deaf ears — especially for those who need to hear her message the most.