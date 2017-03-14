Selena Gomez Shares Her Honest Review Of Taylor Swift’s Reputation

Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, Reputation, is one of the year’s most tightly guarded secrets, but to the relief of Swifties everywhere, we’ve now been assured that it’s well worth the wait.

At least, that’s what Swift’s BFF Selena Gomez thinks. On Wednesday (October 25), she dropped by Beats 1 to debut her new Marshmello collab, “Wolves,” and to give her honest review of Reputation.

“Have you heard the Taylor album?” host Zane Lowe asked her. “Is it good, is it incredible?”

“Would you expect anything less?” Gomez answered. “It's so inspiring. It's really cool to surround yourself with people who are inspiring and changing the way they dictate what they love, whether it's acting or music, and she's one of those people who will continue to do that.”

When asked if Swift personally played the album for her, Gomez replied, “Yeah! For sure.”

She added, “I obviously love her so much and I want her to do what she does. She's killing it, and it's everything you would want and more. So, [I’m] very proud, and obviously [a] major fan.”

Those of us who aren’t in Swift’s squad, meanwhile, will have to wait until November 10 to make our own judgments. The wait is on.