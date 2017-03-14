Dua Lipa Just Made Damn Sure Ansel Elgort Knows How To Spell Her Name

Getty Images

Ansel Elgort, the star of this year's very cool movie Baby Driver and also (in case you forgot) a DJ who goes by the name Ansolo, would very much like to see Dua Lipa's concert in Berlin tonight (October 25). He wants this so much that earlier today, he recruited ostensibly all of Twitter to help get her attention so that his name can land upon her guest list.

As the geotag reveals, Elgort happens to be in Berlin presently and earlier in the day had sent out a message asking for suggestions of things to do in the German city. Someone must've recommended the show to him, because five hours later, he was out there trying to make the guest spot happen.

Despite spelling her name wrong in the tweet — or maybe precisely because he spelled her name wrong in the tweet, thereby drawing more attention to it — Elgort seems to have achieved his dream, courtesy of Dua Lipa, with one P.

That's good, too, because Dua Lip(p)a made one of Elgort's favorite "pop" songs since Justin Bieber's "Sorry."

At the time of this writing, it's just after 2 p.m ET, which puts the local time in Berlin at about 8 p.m., the show's scheduled kick-off time. I sincerely hope Elgort is at the Astra Kulturhaus enjoying himself backstage as the openers do their thing.

Last year, Elgort appeared in the music video for Dua Lipa's "Be the One" to scream a bit, run down a deserted road, and eventually stand in awe of the singer's majesty. That's probably what's happening literally right now at the show. Watch the video below.