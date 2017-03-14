Are Javi Marroquin And Briana DeJesus Dating?

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin have been pals for years -- but now it appears that the Teen Mom 2 cast members are taking their relationship in a romantic direction.

“We are dating,” Lincoln's father told People. “We’ve been friends for a while and we weren’t in a rush," while adding that the two “decided to make it official” at the reunion tapings this past weekend in Los Angeles.

While the mother of two hasn't outright addressed her love life, Bri did post two photographs on Instagram with "Daddy Javi" (while they were both in SoCal):

Share your thoughts on their connection, and be sure to catch Teen Mom 2 this Monday at 9/8c!