'Beautiful Trauma' comes in fourth in the Best-Selling Albums of the Year race, too

P!nk's New Album Has Made Her The Best-Selling Female Artist Of 2017 (So Far)

Raise your glass if you are wrong in all the right ways, sure, but also raise it for P!nk, 'cause she just earned herself the top spot on the Billboard chart with her latest album — and one of the best album releases of the year, too.

Beautiful Trauma — P!nk's seventh full-length studio album, with "What About Us" as its emotional, inspiring single — moved an astounding 408,000 units in its first week out between streaming and traditional album sales. That makes her not only the top-selling female artist of 2017 to date, but the first female artist to come close to Beyoncé's Lemonade sales numbers, which had Queen Bey reigning with 652,000 units to show for the album's first week of release in April of 2016.

With that fantastic first-week performance, that means that P!nk comes in fourth after Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. (which sold 603,000 units), Drake's More Life (505,000), and Ed Sheeran's ÷ (451,000) in the ranks for best-selling album of 2017.

Congrats to our 2017 MTV VMA Video Vanguard on yet another incredible achievement.