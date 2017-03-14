Mandy Moore Met Her Fiancé By Sliding Up In His DMs, Sort Of

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Mandy Moore is straight-up soaring right now, both professionally and personally, and if you take a look at the last two years on her calendar, it's easy to see why. The This Is Us star has won over millions of viewers (and a few nominations) for her portrayal of Rebecca Pearson since the first episode of the popular drama aired in 2016, and she and Taylor Goldsmith, the frontman of rock outfit Dawes, got engaged last month.

In a new People cover story, Moore opens up about her across-the-board happiness and these wonderful new beginnings — and how she found love pretty unexpectedly, with some help from your fave photo-sharing social media platform.

2015 involved a lot of heartache for Moore: Her six-year marriage to Ryan Adams ended in divorce, and she was "barely treading water" when it came to her career. "I was really discouraged and dismayed at the sort of opportunities that weren’t presenting themselves any longer," she told People. "That coincided with my personal life not being in a great place."

After a period of introspection ("I stopped, I regrouped, I got myself better situated"), an opportunity presented itself in This Is Us, and she and Goldsmith started seeing each other after an online back-and-forth.

"I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram," she continued. "Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!"

It sounds like they found each other not a moment too soon, too, as Goldsmith is Moore's biggest cheerleader as her star continues to rise. "I feel incredibly understood and supported," she said. "I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, ‘I got your back.’ I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together."