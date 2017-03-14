Nicki Minaj ‘Fought’ Kanye To Keep ‘Monster’ On My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

Getty Images

Nicki Minaj’s tongue-twisting verse on Kanye West’s “Monster” was a star-making moment; one that instantly cemented her (animated alter egos and all) as a legitimate tour de force. But to hear Nicki tell it, Kanye almost left “Monster” off of his 2010 opus, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

On Tuesday (October 24), Nicki took to Instagram to celebrate the single’s seventh anniversary (which, yes, is kind of a random one to commemorate, but whatever). Alongside a clip of her appearance in the controversial “Monster” video, she shared the story of how hard it was to bring the epic posse cut to fruition.

“Kanye called me to tell me Jay put a verse on this song & that he was still deciding if he would put it on his album. Haha,” she wrote. “It was like an hour long call where I tried to convince him to let the song stay on his album. He felt this verse would end up being the talk of the album. I said: YOU’RE KANYE WEST!!!!”

Turns out, ‘Ye wanted Nicki to add more of that “growling monster voice” to her verse, which she thought would be “overkill.” Along with that fascinating info, Nicki also revealed that Blac Chyna played her double in the video, and that Amber Rose, who was Kanye’s girlfriend at the time, was the one who pushed for him and Nicki to meet. Nicki also took the opportunity to boast about how she was the first female rapper to perform at Yankee Stadium alongside Jay-Z and Eminem, writing, “Ye, Jay, Em... All 3 of them helped me in some way.”

See Nicki’s full post below.