Jamie Cary

The familiar faces will take their marks on November 21

Champs Lineup: Here Are The Challenge Favorites Who'll Be Clashing With The Stars

The stars lineup is stacked -- but how are the champs looking?

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, which premieres on November 21, will showcase fan favorites from the long-running MTV series competing against Olympians, entertainers and athletes. The inaugural eight-week special event, Champs vs. Pros, featured vets Cara Maria and Darrell taking the crown -- so will the contestants below be able to follow suit and keep the champs on a winning roll?

Check out the decorated champs roster below, share your top picks in the comments and don't miss the premiere of Champs vs. Stars on Tuesday, November 21 at 10/9c!