Champs Lineup: Here Are The Challenge Favorites Who'll Be Clashing With The Stars

The stars lineup is stacked -- but how are the champs looking?
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, which premieres on November 21, will showcase fan favorites from the long-running MTV series competing against Olympians, entertainers and athletes. The inaugural eight-week special event, Champs vs. Pros, featured vets Cara Maria and Darrell taking the crown -- so will the contestants below be able to follow suit and keep the champs on a winning roll?
Check out the decorated champs roster below, share your top picks in the comments and don't miss the premiere of Champs vs. Stars on Tuesday, November 21 at 10/9c!
-
AneesaJamie Cary
Charity: Suicide Prevention
Challenge appearances: Battle of the Sexes, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Gauntlet 2, The Duel, The Inferno 3, The Duel II, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Bloodlines and Challenge XXX: Dirty 30
Two-time finalist: The Gauntlet 2 and The Duel II
-
AshleyJamie Cary
Charity: Prevent Child Abuse America
Challenge appearances: Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions and Challenge XXX: Dirty 30
Challenge win: Invasion of the Champions
-
BananasJamie Cary
Charity: Special Olympics
Challenge appearances: The Duel, The Inferno 3, The Gauntlet III, The Island, The Ruins, Cutthroat, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions and Challenge XXX: Dirty 30
Challenge wins:The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents and Rivals III
Two-time finalist: The Inferno 3 and Rivals II
-
CTJamie Cary
Charity: F.I.G.H.T.
Challenge appearances: The Inferno, The Inferno II, The Duel, The Inferno 3, The Gauntlet III, The Duel II, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II, Invasion of the Champions and Challenge XXX: Dirty 30
Challenge wins: Rivals II and Invasion of the Champions
Three-time finalist: The Inferno, The Inferno II and Battle of the Exes
-
CoryJamie Cary
Charity: Kids' Food Basket
Challenge appearances: Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions and Challenge XXX: Dirty 30
Two-time finalist: Battle of the Bloodlines and Invasion of the Champions
-
EmilyJamie Cary
Charity: Girls Inc.
Challenge appearances: Cutthroat, Battle of the Exes and Rivals II
Challenge win: Rivals II
Two-time finalist: Cutthroat and Battle of the Exes
-
JennaJamie Cary
Charity: The Jason F. Gruen Research Foundation
Challenge appearances: Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions and Challenge XXX: Dirty 30
Three-time finalist: Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines and Rivals III
-
WesJamie Cary
Charity: American Cancer Society
Challenge appearances: Fresh Meat, The Duel, The Ruins, Fresh Meat II, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals II, Battle of the Exes II and Rivals III
Challenge wins: The Duel and Rivals II
Two-time finalist: Fresh Meat and Rivals
-
ZachJamie Cary
Charity: Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan
Challenge appearances: Battle of the Seasons, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II and Invasion of the Champions
Challenge win: Battle of the Seasons
One-time finalist: Free Agents