Champs Lineup: Here Are The Challenge Favorites Who'll Be Clashing With The Stars

The familiar faces will take their marks on November 21

The stars lineup is stacked -- but how are the champs looking?

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, which premieres on November 21, will showcase fan favorites from the long-running MTV series competing against Olympians, entertainers and athletes. The inaugural eight-week special event, Champs vs. Pros, featured vets Cara Maria and Darrell taking the crown -- so will the contestants below be able to follow suit and keep the champs on a winning roll?

Check out the decorated champs roster below, share your top picks in the comments and don't miss the premiere of Champs vs. Stars on Tuesday, November 21 at 10/9c!

  • Aneesa
    Charity: Suicide Prevention

    Challenge appearances: Battle of the Sexes, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Gauntlet 2, The Duel, The Inferno 3, The Duel II, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Bloodlines and Challenge XXX: Dirty 30

    Two-time finalist: The Gauntlet 2 and The Duel II

  • Ashley
    Charity: Prevent Child Abuse America

    Challenge appearances: Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions and Challenge XXX: Dirty 30

    Challenge win: Invasion of the Champions

  • Bananas
    Charity: Special Olympics

    Challenge appearances: The Duel, The Inferno 3, The Gauntlet III, The Island, The Ruins, Cutthroat, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions and Challenge XXX: Dirty 30

    Challenge wins:The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents and Rivals III

    Two-time finalist: The Inferno 3 and Rivals II

  • CT
    Charity: F.I.G.H.T.

    Challenge appearances: The Inferno, The Inferno II, The Duel, The Inferno 3, The Gauntlet III, The Duel II, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II, Invasion of the Champions and Challenge XXX: Dirty 30

    Challenge wins: Rivals II and Invasion of the Champions

    Three-time finalist: The Inferno, The Inferno II and Battle of the Exes

  • Cory
    Charity: Kids' Food Basket

    Challenge appearances: Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions and Challenge XXX: Dirty 30

    Two-time finalist: Battle of the Bloodlines and Invasion of the Champions

  • Emily
    Charity: Girls Inc.

    Challenge appearances: Cutthroat, Battle of the Exes and Rivals II

    Challenge win: Rivals II

    Two-time finalist: Cutthroat and Battle of the Exes

  • Jenna
    Charity: The Jason F. Gruen Research Foundation

    Challenge appearances: Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions and Challenge XXX: Dirty 30

    Three-time finalist: Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines and Rivals III

  • Wes
    Charity: American Cancer Society

    Challenge appearances: Fresh Meat, The Duel, The Ruins, Fresh Meat II, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals II, Battle of the Exes II and Rivals III

    Challenge wins: The Duel and Rivals II

    Two-time finalist: Fresh Meat and Rivals

  • Zach
    Charity: Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan

    Challenge appearances: Battle of the Seasons, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II and Invasion of the Champions

    Challenge win: Battle of the Seasons

    One-time finalist: Free Agents