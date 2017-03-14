Kehlani Is A Badass Ice Queen In Calvin Harris’s ‘Faking It’ Video

YouTube

Back in June, Calvin Harris cranked up the heat with his summer-ready, star-studded album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. But now that the seasons have changed, Harris is in full-on winter mode, judging by his icy new video for “Faking It,” featuring Kehlani and Lil Yachty.

In the Emil Nava-directed vid, Kehlani channels her inner ice queen while sitting on a frosty throne and serving look after look. Yachty, meanwhile, chills on top of an ice-sculpted whip before smashing it to smithereens with a sledgehammer. He also — it has to be said — wears a hoodie with his own face on it while lightheartedly reminiscing, “Remember that time I put those pepperonis on your face / Made you a creature / Now I think about you every single time I eat pizza.” As for Harris, he makes a subdued appearance inside a snowy room, wearing some unique choice of eyewear.

Check out the moody, frosty video below, which also features sharks and a CGI jungle cat, for some reason.