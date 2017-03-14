Life's A Beach: MTV Floribama Shore To Premiere In November

Kareem Black

MTV is heading to the Shore once more.

MTV Floribama Shore signals the return of the network's Shore franchise in the US, an MTV global phenomenon that features such hits as Geordie Shore in the UK, Gandia Shore in Spain, Warsaw Shore in Poland, Acapulco Shore in Mexico and Super Shore. MTV Floribama Shore is from SallyAnn Salsano’s 495 Productions, the team behind Jersey Shore.

The show will follow eight young Southerners who are traveling to the Florida Panhandle, along the beach that stretches all the way to Alabama. Their mission: Put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer and soak up anything and everything on the Gulf Coast's hottest beach.

But that's not all: The four guys and four gals are at a crossroads in life, whether it’s ending a relationship, experiencing independence for the first time or deciding to get serious about the future. So behind the shenanigans with this eclectic crew is a coming-of-age story that captures the very real and relatable angst of being in your early 20s and trying to figure out what life holds for you -- with a brand-new family. Y'all better get ready...

Excited for MTV Floribama Shore? Stay with MTV News for more updates before the series premieres on Monday, November 27 at 10/9c and check out a promo below (the duck phone!).