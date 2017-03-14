Frank Ocean Shares New Visual Essay, Hints At Big Plans For 2018

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

'If you liked two thousand and seventeen then you'll love two thousand and eighteen'

Frank Ocean isn’t really big on doing interviews, so for his new feature in i-D, he opted to switch things up a bit. Foregoing the typical “photo spread/interview” combo, the elusive singer shared a 32-page photo essay that gives us a glimpse into his recent time on the road. Or, as i-D describes it, “a visual document that makes imaginative sense of his magical summer festival season.”

The result is a photo spread of the artists and friends Ocean spent his summer with. There are pictures of his band, pictures of his crew, pictures of his fans, and even a handful of striking self-portraits.

Ocean accompanied his visual essay with a stream-of-consciousness statement, which includes thoughts like, “I’ve never given my fans nicknames because the ones I think of are embarrassing” and “I’ll never know why or what’s with campouts for Szechuan sauce at McDonalds. But I'm way into it.”

Perhaps most importantly, Ocean appears to tease new material ahead with the tantalizing promise, “If you liked two thousand and seventeen then you'll love two thousand and eighteen.”

See the full photo essay and statement here.