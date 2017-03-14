Chris Hemsworth Almost (Gasp!) Passed On Playing Thor

Don Arnold/WireImage

It's completely impossible to picture anyone but Chris Hemsworth hurling a hammer and saving the planet from a death goddess and other evil forces as Thor. As such, it's equally unthinkable, the idea of Hemsworth almost turning down the part responsible for turning him into an international superstar — but that's exactly what happened.

In a new interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Hemsworth — who's gearing up for the release of Thor: Ragnarok, his third Thor film, and fifth featured appearance as Marvel's Asgardian hero overall — revealed that he nearly shrugged off the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I was crossing the road in Vancouver... and I remember the exact moment getting a call from from my lawyer and my manager saying, 'You got the offer,'" he recalls. "And then kind of going 'Oh wow, cool. So what is it?' 'It's a superhero thing and it's a six-picture deal.' And we were like, 'That's a lot of films to sign up for. We should pass on this.'"

?!?!?!

Six films is a lot to sign up for, but there you have it: Hemsworth almost walked away from his place in the Avengers lineup and the throne of Asgard.

Needless to say, we're very glad he didn't, and look forward to seeing him pick up his hammer once again when Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters November 2.