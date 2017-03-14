Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Camila Cabello Finally Teamed Up With James Arthur For 'Say You Won't Let Go'

What's better than Camila Cabello covering James Arthur's vulnerable breakthrough single, "Say You Won't Let Go"?

Camila Cabello performing "Say You Won't Let Go" right next to the man who wrote it, and with thousands of fans belting out the chorus with all of their might right along with them.

At BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards on October 22, Cabello took the stage to sing through a number of her own hits — including her latest single, "Havana" — and joined Arthur for a very special duet.

Back at the start of 2017, Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly tried their hands at the tune for Radio 1's Live Lounge, so this is a bit of a full-circle moment as she found herself trading verses with the man who won over millions with his simple, sensitive acoustic ballad.

She was pretty stoked about the whole thing — but her fans may have her beat in that regard.