Harry Styles And Sam Smith Are Officially Khalid Fans

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS RADIO + Scott Dudelson/WireImage + Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Lorde, Kesha, P!nk, Macklemore, Alessia Cara, and more showed up at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for a great cause on October 21, as CBS Radio assembled this bonkers lineup for a breast cancer awareness fundraiser.

Khalid was also on the star-studded bill, and two of the most adored voices on the We Can Survive lineup showed that they were completely stoked to hang with the singer/songwriter and watch his stellar set.

Khalid posted this backstage pic of him and Harry Styles before the end of the evening, and it appears that Sam Smith left the Hollywood Bowl a huge fan — and that this may be the beginning of a great, pop-powered friendship.

In short: Khalid's fan club is VIP as hell, and it's great to see such incredible musicians supporting each other on and offstage.