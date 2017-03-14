Lady Gaga Advocates For The 'Mental And Emotional Needs' Of Hurricane Victims

Rick Kern/Getty Images for Ford Motor Company

'We must also recover mentally, as well as physically'

On October 21, the five living former presidents — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter — hosted a benefit concert to raise funds for victims of the numerous hurricanes that devastated Americans in recent months, and they called on Lady Gaga for help.

Obama, Clinton, Carter, and the Bushes launched their joint initiative, One America Appeal, to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, andmill Hurricane Maria. Deep from the Heart, which took place on October 21, featured emotional performances from a ton of talent, and Gaga brought words of solidarity and comfort, along with "," to the stage at Texas A&M University’s Reed Arena.

After joking about how she tried to come up with five different ways to say "Mr. President," Gaga stressed how important compassion is in this moment of national healing, and pointed out that mental health considerations are crucial as victims begin the long, hard road to recovery.

"We must also recover mentally, as well as physically," she said. "We need to help these survivors recover from the trauma of losing their homes, losing their lives, watching everything get washed away ... The response to these disasters must encompass the survivors' mental and emotional needs, as well as their physical well-being."

She then revealed that she's pledged $1 million to disaster relief, and that her contribution to the One America Appeal will specifically help out with a program that focuses on emotional trauma and mental health.

Watch the full benefit concert below. (Gaga takes the stage around the 1:50:00 mark.)