Billie Lourd Celebrates Carrie Fisher's Birthday With A Sweet Mother-Daughter Pic

Barry King/WireImage

On what would've been Carrie Fisher's 61st birthday, her daughter, Billie Lourd, shared an adorable throwback photo of her and her mother boasting warm smiles and matching outfits for the bittersweet occasion.

This is the first of Fisher's birthdays that Lourd will be observing without her mom, as the Star Wars actress passed away a few weeks after her 60th birthday last December.

Lourd and Fisher will both feature in Star Wars: Episode VIII. The mom and daughter duo make appearances in this moving, behind-the-scenes clip about the much-anticipated follow-up to 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Sending lots of love to Lourd and Fisher today. Happy Birthday, Carrie.