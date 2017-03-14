Niall Horan’s Flicker Documentary Is Here: 8 Things We Learned

Getty Images

Niall Horan’s debut solo album, Flicker, arrived on Friday (October 20), giving us the third full-length project from a member of One Direction (waiting on you, Liam and Louis!). While fans continue to soak up its folk-pop warmth, Apple Music has offered up a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album with On the Record: Flicker.

The 31-minute documentary includes interviews with Horan and his collaborators, footage from his studio sessions, live performances, and more. Here are eight revealing things we learned from the new doc.