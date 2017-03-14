Get Your First Look At The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars

There's no business like show champs business.

In the first look at the upcoming eight-week special event The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, 10 athletes/entertainers will go head-to-head against favorites from the long-running MTV series. From Wild 'N Out's Justina Valentine declaring she "has no idea what to expect" to Romeo Miller expressing his excitement, these outsiders are ready to take their marks on the battlefield. But how is Terrell Owens feeling about it all?

"I didn't sign up for this," the visibly pissed-off NFL star states. Wonder who got under TO's skin...

Champs vs. Stars (hosted by Real World and Challenge favorite Mike "The Miz" Mizanin) when it premieres on November 21