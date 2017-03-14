Trick-Or-Treat: The Teen Mom Kids Are All Dressed Up For Halloween

Halloween is a favorite holiday among kids -- including the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 munchkins. Fun costumes, adventures in the neighborhood trick-or-treating, enjoying some hard-earned candy -- can you blame them for loving All Hallows' Eve?

So what getups did the little guys and gals opt for this October 31? Take a look at their ensembles in the roundup below and vote up and down for your favorites. Be sure to keep watching Teen Mom 2 on Mondays at 9/8c and get ready for the premiere of Teen Mom OG on November 27 at 9/8c!