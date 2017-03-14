Blushing Brides And A Baby: Here's How This Season Of Teen Mom 2 Ended

Briana, Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah opened new chapters in their lives during tonight's finale

We weren't exaggerating when we said this Teen Mom 2 season would be the "biggest ever." One brand-new baby, a proposal, two weddings and much more.

During tonight's finale episode, Briana, Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah embarked on new beginnings. First up: marriages.

Jenelle and David are officially Mr. and Mrs. Eason, and their special day was picture perfect. Highlights included flower girls Maryssa and Ensley performing their duties perfectly, a beaming Jace walking his mother down the aisle and Kaiser delivering the rings right on cue.

"You look so beautiful, babe," the emotional groom told his bride after they said their vows. Cheers to the newlyweds!

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Cole, who said "I do" in an intimate ceremony last year, formally celebrated their reception with loved ones. And Aubree had a heartfelt recorded message for the lovebirds, which she wanted to play as the couple enjoyed their first dance.

"Cole, I love you 'cause you're so happy and nice," the second grader declared. "I'm happy you're marrying my mom because you both are the same people."

Aubs continued: "Thank you for making my mom so happy. Thank you for giving me my little brother. Thank you for taking care of me and putting me first. Mom, Cole, I love you." Tissues, anyone?

There were also educational milestones: Nova began kindergarten, while Adalynn started pre-school. Both little ladies loved being in the classroom. Addie recounted that she "got to sing and play and nap," while Nova was enthusiastic about returning for Day #2 -- much to the relief of their mamas.

Lastly, there was a triumphant arrival. Kailyn welcomed her third son, and it was a family affair as Isaac and Lincoln interacted with their baby brother for the inaugural time. Jo, Vee, Vivi and Javi were also on hand to meet the newborn.

"Give him a kiss!" Kail told Issac and Lincoln -- and they happily obliged.

What was your favorite Teen Mom 2 finale moment? Share your thoughts in the comments, and don't miss Part 1 of the reunion special next Monday at 9/8c!