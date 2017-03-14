Behind-The-Scenes Peek: Go Backstage At The Teen Mom 2 Reunion

It's been a mother of a Teen Mom 2 summer, and this installment of the long-running series is winding down. But before Briana, Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah close their respective chapters, the young women reflected on what unfolded in their busy lives throughout this big season. Hello, reunion tapings (and Dr. Drew)!
Take a peek at their super-fun BTS photos from the City of Angels, below, keep watching the ladies (and their adorable kiddos) every Monday at 9/8c and stay with MTV News for more reunion updates!
How they really feel about sitting on those couches
They've been doing this for a few years now
THE KIDDIES!
"My hunnies"
Leah + Babs + Papa Randy
Playdate heaven
First time meeting memories
Dishing with Dr. Drew
Catching up
"Daddy Javi"
Andddddddd another with Lincoln's father