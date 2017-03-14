Miley Cyrus Surprises A Las Vegas Shooting Victim With A Heartfelt Message

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In the weeks following the horrific shooting that took place at Las Vegas's Route 91 Festival on October 1, several victims of the attack are on the slow, painful road to recovery.

Miley Cyrus dedicated a moving performance of "The Climb" to them shortly after the shooting, but now, she's taken a more personal route with a fan of hers on the mend in the hospital by surprising her with a message rife with positive vibes.

Katrina Hannah suffered bullet wounds to the neck and shoulder during the attack, and Cyrus shocked her — and made her day, clearly — with the video.

"I've heard about you from so many wonderful people!" Cyrus begins. "Your name got to me through so many friends, some contestants on The Voice, and they said you're a huge fan. I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you all the time — sending all good, healing, peaceful vibes to you and all your family and your friends. I hope you feel better soon and just want you to know that you'll be in my mind and on my heart."

The look on her face says it all, but it shows how a little gesture can go a long way. Hannah's family is raising funds to help her through this difficult time.