Rob Kim/Getty

This Might Be Cardi B's Most Outrageous 'Bodak Yellow' Outfit Yet

Cardi B returned to her New York roots during her latest "Bodak Yellow" performance Wednesday night (October 18) in Brooklyn. One week after transforming the BET Hip Hop Awards stage into a Bronx bodega — your girl was raised in the Bronx — she blessed Jimmy Kimmel Live! with the same chart-topping, history-making hit song.

This week, each episode has a Brooklyn theme, and Cardi B's performance was no exception. Her set featured a magazine newsstand — she's used to making headlines, after all — a slew of talented backup dancers, and a generous dose of the color pink.

Cardi B's stage costumes are rarely subtle — remember when she was basically a real-life disco ball at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards? — but this giant pink coat might be her most insane outfit yet. Those feathers look so soft and luxurious, you could probably use them as a blanket. If anybody could make feathered Snuggies a thing, it would be Cardi B.

For more on Cardi B's record-breaking career, watch MTV News' full report on "Bodak Yellow."