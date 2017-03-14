Riverdale's Josie And The Pussycats (And Cheryl!) Cover Kelis's 'Milkshake'

The CW

We really should have seen this coming. Is there any other show on television more appreciative of good, old-fashioned milkshakes than Riverdale? So it makes sense that at some point the CW series would have Josie and the Pussycats cover Kelis's seminal 2003 hit "Milkshake." But in typical Riverdale fashion, Josie and her Pussycats — now including Cheryl Blossom (!!!) for some unknown but spectacular reason — truly made the song their own.

Leave it to Riverdale's finest to turn "Milkshake" into a delicate bubblegum bop. It's so sweet it almost makes you forget that there's a deranged killer in a black hood on the loose.

If this sneak peek is any indication, Betty's plan to save Pop's from closing its doors forever looks successful. (Unless, you know, Cheryl, Josie, and Melody are just dancing on the grave of what once was Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in front of the entire town. That's dark, even for Riverdale.) Even Archie seems to be having a good time, despite the gruesome death of his former flame, and shady music teacher, Ms. Grundy.

Fourteen years later, "Milkshake" still has the power to lift spirits and bring all the boys (and girls) to the yard.