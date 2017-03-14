Literally Everyone Wore White To Gucci Mane's Wedding

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gucci Mane got married on Tuesday (October 17) in a ceremony very appropriately labeled The Mane Event. As is the case in 2017 (and certainly when you have such a brilliant wedding hashtag at your disposal), photos began trickling in yesterday, first from the rehearsal dinner — which gave new meaning to term "Red Wedding" — and then from the actual nuptials.

And I'm here to tell you they do not disappoint. This is because literally everyone wore white, and not just the bride, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis. Everyone.

Sure, the bride and groom did, and they looked great, but to a certain degree, that was expected.

The guests wore white, too. Big Sean and Jhené Aiko rolled up in white together as well, as did 2 Chainz.

And in one of the photos that sums up the entire mood of the day, we find Diddy posing with the groom himself, Coach K and Pee Thomas of Quality Control Music, and Rick Ross — yes, all in white.

The entire Mane Event was broadcast on BET yesterday, and you can find some great footage from the ceremony right here.

