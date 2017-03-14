Taylor Swift Invites You Into Her 'Look What You Made Me Do' Closet

It's been nearly two months since the "Look What You Made Me Do" video dropped at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, but Taylor Swift isn't done taking you behind the scenes of the massive music video just yet. In her latest clip, she gives you a nostalgia-filled tour of her closet on set. Every wall is lined with outfits from her early career, including many from her Speak Now and Red eras.

"I sweated a lot of sweat in this guy and she still kind of fits," Swift said, holding up the glittery red ringmaster costume she wore to perform "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" on her Red tour.

Her famous "not a lot going on at the moment" t-shirt from the "22" music video also makes an appearance, as do looks from "Shake It Off," "You Belong With Me," "I Knew You Were Trouble," and "Our Song." She even gives her most memorable red-carpet outfits another whirl, making this a complete "sarcastic look down memory lane," to borrow her words.

Perhaps we'll get a sneak peak at her Reputation-era costumes when Tay returns to the stage this December for two rare live performances.