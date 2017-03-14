P!nk And Eminem Reunite And Wreak Havoc On New Song ‘Revenge’

Getty Images

Eminem’s been on a tear recently. Everyone’s talking about his Trump-blasting BET Cypher this week, while rumors of his highly anticipated ninth album continue to swirl. Now, he’s popped up again on a vengeful pop-rap collab from P!nk’s Beautiful Trauma, out today (October 13).

On “Revenge,” Em and P!nk seek retribution from their no-good, cheating exes. “I'm daydreamin', let me count the ways / How I'll get you or how I'll make you pay / Babe, I'm hurtin' and now you'll feel the same,” P!nk casually sings over a bouncy instrumental that wouldn’t sound out of place on early Eminem albums. The rapper comes in later with an uncharacteristically laid-back verse, rhyming, “So when you’re driving, driving to his house / And you pass me while I’m driving to hers / Just remember, you cheated on me first / You’re a whore, you’re a whore, this is war.”

“Revenge” follows the duo’s previous collaborations: 2010’s “Won’t Back Down” and 2012’s “Here Comes the Weekend.” P!nk told Entertainment Weekly that Eminem’s involvement on “Revenge” was the result of some serious liquid courage.

“Max [Martin] and I started making [‘Revenge’], and I wrote this rap,” she said. “We were drinking a lot of wine, and then I went home and I thought more wine would be a good idea. I emailed [Eminem]. And I said, ‘You know I love you. I like that you work with a lot of the same people, like Rihanna. She’s hotter than me, but I’m funnier. So I’m going for a rap Grammy, and I’d like to take you along with me.’ It was this long email, and he wrote back right away and just said, ‘Okay.’”

Eminem sent his verse back four days later, and the rest is Grammy-aspiring history.