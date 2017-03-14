Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Reportedly Call Off Their Engagement

Getty Images

One of the celebrity world’s hippest couples, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs, has reportedly split after three years together. The news was first reported by The Sun and later confirmed by JustJared.

Pattinson, 31, and FKA Twigs, 29, started dating in September 2014, and their engagement was revealed seven months later. Back in July, Pattinson kicked off a round of speculation on the state of their relationship when he told Howard Stern that they were only “kind of” engaged. Rumors that the famously private couple had called it quits were further provoked when FKA Twigs was spotted without her engagement ring in August.

“It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world,” Pattinson told Stern. “You want to be able to [be more open and public], but it’s literally like, you have to make this decision whether you want to let the crazy people in. You kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary, but then it makes it difficult for your actual relationship.”

With their reported split now out in the open, hopefully the “crazy people” will leave them be. After all, they both have a lot on their plates — FKA Twigs is working on her second album, while Pattinson is further distancing himself from Twilight mania with a buzzed-about career renaissance of sorts.