Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, And More Join Forces For Disaster Benefit Concert

DJ Khaled is taking his keys of wisdom to Miami on Saturday night (October 14) for a benefit concert supporting disaster relief efforts. One Voice: Somos Live! — organized by Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's charity alliance Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice) — is a three-hour telethon featuring performances and appearances from some of your favorite artists.

Proceeds go towards Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, and more charities that are sending food, medicine, and critical supplies to cities devastated by recent hurricanes and earthquakes.

In the wake of hurricanes Maria, Harvey, and Irma, communities across North America are still in need of help, and you can pitch in by watching One Voice: Somos Live! on MTV and its digital platforms (Facebook and YouTube). Here's what to expect from the show.