Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, And More Join Forces For Disaster Benefit Concert

DJ Khaled is taking his keys of wisdom to Miami on Saturday night (October 14) for a benefit concert supporting disaster relief efforts. One Voice: Somos Live! — organized by Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's charity alliance Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice) — is a three-hour telethon featuring performances and appearances from some of your favorite artists.
Proceeds go towards Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, and more charities that are sending food, medicine, and critical supplies to cities devastated by recent hurricanes and earthquakes.
In the wake of hurricanes Maria, Harvey, and Irma, communities across North America are still in need of help, and you can pitch in by watching One Voice: Somos Live! on MTV and its digital platforms (Facebook and YouTube). Here's what to expect from the show.
DJ Khaled, Daddy Yankee, and more will perform in Miami
Put your best dancing shoes on, because you're going to want to bust a move to all the talent hitting Miami's Marlin Park stage: DJ Khaled, Daddy Yankee, Romeo Santos, Prince Royce, Nicky Jam, Marc Anthony, and more.
Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian will also appear
Meanwhile, many more of your faves will be getting involved by making live appearances from Los Angeles, including Sel, Justin Timberlake, The Chainsmokers, Vanessa Hudgens, and Kim Kardashian, to name a few. Demi Lovato, J.Lo, and Maroon 5 will also be performing in L.A.
Watch it all go down Saturday, October 14
One Voice: Somos Live!'s grand finale airs on MTV from 10 to 11 p.m. ET/PT Saturday (October 14). But if you want to enjoy the full concert, particularly several of the Spanish-language performances, MTV is also live-streaming all three hours of the event starting at 8 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. Looks like you've got the perfect excuse to stay in Saturday night.