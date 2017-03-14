Fetty Wap Is Nostalgic As Hell On New Cheat Codes Collab 'Feels Great'

Getty Images

Fetty Wap has spent much of 2017 teasing his upcoming album King Zoo via new videos like "Aye" and a ton of other uploads over at his YouTube channel. This week, though, he popped back up on the pop radar with his new collaboration with Cheat Codes, "Feels Great." And since it's Friday, the refrain Fetty repeats through the song is very appropriate: "It feels great, motherfucker, yeah."

The breezy, trop-influenced jam also features Oregon singer/producer CVBZ in addition to appropriate Fetty lines like "I don't mind if I sell my soul / To get a song on the radio / Credit cards and my student loans / That's so millennial."

The song's whole premise — its light electronics included — seems to be the way young people use nostalgia to escape the horrible reality of modern life. In other words, what millennials are fantastic at doing, right guys?

Fetty sounds a little more refined and produced than he did on his atmospheric breakout 2014 and 2015 hits "Trap Queen," "679," and "My Way." We'll see what Zoo King has to offer when it drops, apparently sometime later this year.

