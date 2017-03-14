Gucci Mane Stunts Around An Irish Country Club In His ‘Members Only’ Video

YouTube

Mere hours before releasing his brand new album Mr. Davis, Gucci Mane has hyped up the release with a video where he heads to the club. The country club.

In the Be El Be-directed vid for “Members Only,” Guwop touches down “somewhere in Ireland” and makes a lush, lavish estate his playground. One minute, he’s jogging shirtless through the greens, and the next minute, he’s driving a golf cart with no hands as the trees change colors around him. To top it off, he gets chauffeured around in a vintage whip that looks like it could barely handle the weight of Gucci’s chains. But damn, does it look cool.

Mr. Davis — which boasts features from Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, The Weekend, A$AP Rocky, and more — arrives on Friday (October 13). Next week, Gucci’s set to tie the knot with Keyshia Ka’oir on The Mane Event, the couple’s BET wedding special that’ll probably, somehow, be even more opulent than this new video.