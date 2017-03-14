Here Are The Stars Who Will Compete Against Challenge Favorites

Challenge veterans already know what it's like to be a part of the competition series, but now 10 new stars are about to get their feet wet on this unique battlefield. Grueling physical tests and endurance missions await (and maybe some gross food items too).
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars -- a special eight-week event hosted by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin -- will feature MTV favorites clashing with musicians/actors/athletes/reality TV personalities all in the name of charity.
So who are the stars who will be vying for the No. 1 spots? Get to know the five men and five women below, stay with MTV News for more updates and don't miss the premiere of Champs vs. Stars on Tuesday, November 21 at 10/9c!
-
Ariane Andrew (Charity: Black Girls Rock)Jamie Cary
The triple-threat performer is a dancer, actress and erstwhile professional wrestler, and she isn’t afraid to tell it like it is or throw down in the ring to prove a point. Ready to break new barriers, Andrew is bringing her athletic skills and conniving ways from the ring to The Challenge. Underestimated because of her size and swag, the former Total Divas star is not intimidated by any of the vets and will do whatever it takes to claim the title and win money for her charity.
-
Josh Murray (Charity: Extra Special People)Jamie Cary
The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum is no stranger to competition: Despite a history of striking out with love, Murray found success as a professional baseball player in his younger years, and his love of sports and competition has never left him. Tall, good-looking and athletic, Murray is certain to have the ladies swooning -- and the opposing team members shaking in their
bootssneakers.
-
Justina Valentine (Charity: Young Women’s Leadership Network)Jamie Cary
From her signature bright locks to her larger-than-life personality, the Wild’ N Out star always manages to shine in a crowded room. A singer, rapper and songwriter, Valentine is walking into the competition with one alliance already in the bag: her fellow cast member and friend Matt Rife. With her sunny disposition, Valentine is bound to charm over a Champ or two -- but does she have the physical talents to compete at the level of our resident title-holders?
-
Kim Glass (Charity: Covenant House)Jamie Cary
Glass is a force: At 6 feet 3 inches, she led her Olympic volleyball team to a silver medal in the 2008 Beijing Games. But she's not all brawn: She was one of only three athletes featured in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition. A fierce competitor, Glass is a team player and expects only the best from herself and her teammates. She'll be at the helm to lead the Stars as they come face-to-face with the Champs.
-
Matt Rife (Charity: World Wildlife Foundation)Jamie Cary
The 21-year-old stand-up comedian already made history as the youngest person ever to be cast on a BET series before bringing consistent hilarity to MTV on Wild 'N Out. With his latest iconic role as one of the new hosts of MTV’s TRL, he is destined to blow up even bigger. On The Challenge, he wants to show the Champs that he’s willing to go head-to-head in any physical challenge and is more than just a killer smile with perfect abs.
-
Michelle Waterson (Charity: MVP Vets and Players)Jamie Cary
Don’t let her short stature and bubbly personality fool you -- Waterson packs a punch. A life-long martial artist, she lit up the MMA world with dazzling submission skills and lightning-quick strikes. Before joining the ultra-competitive UFC, Waterson was the #1 ranked fighter in the world and crowned champion multiple times. Although she’s a newcomer to the franchise, she's ready to earn a new title to her list as #1 on Champs vs. Stars.
-
Riff Raff (Charity: Nevada SPCA)Jamie Cary
The term “Riff Raff” is usually reserved for a person who is up to no good or someone you wouldn’t want to be associated with, and at first glance, it would be easy to write off this rapper as just that. But after looking past his braids, tattoos and eccentric fashion choices, there's more to him than meets the eye. From his appearance on From G’s To Gents to his transformation into a viral Internet sensation, Riff Raff (also known as "Jody Highroller") is a master of reinvention and surprise. When the power of persuasion and manipulation can be your biggest asset in this game, he's not one to be underestimated.
-
Romeo Miller (Charity: Team Hope NOLA)Jamie Cary
The son of hip-hop royalty, Romeo Miller, formerly known as Lil’ Romeo, has a lucrative music and acting career all his own. His desire for competition isn’t stifled by the fact that he already has all the finer things that life has to offer -- Miller is always up for a challenge. With charm running through his veins, he's certain to score a few points with the ladies while simultaneously threatening the competition.
-
Shawn Johnson (Charity competing for: Hope Sports)Jamie Cary
They say good things come in small packages, and the gymnast is no exception to the rule. Among her many titles, Johnson has four Olympic medals, including a gold from the 2008 Games. Even though she retired from gymnastics, she still has the heart and drive of a competitor. At only 4 feet 11 inches, Johnson is all strength and power, and despite her small size, the Champs shouldn’t underestimate her will to win.
-
Terrell Owens (Charity: Ky Cares Foundation)Jamie Cary
The former NFL wide receiver is a powerhouse athlete with a colorful, and sometimes controversial, personality guaranteed to put the Champs on edge. Although T.O. retired from football, he is still extremely competitive and will stop at nothing to win. He’s used to being the alpha male on the team, and with his dominating presence, is ready to tackle Champs vs Stars like a pro.