Real World Baby: Cameran Eubanks Is A Mom

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The MTV alum now has her very own mini-me

Cameran Eubanks is about to embark on a real adventure -- with a brand-new mini-me in tow.

The Real World: San Diego export (who "had her life taped" back in 2004 with seven other MTV cast members) just welcomed a baby girl named Palmer Corrine with husband Jason Wimberly, People reports. What a charming little lady!

“Mom and baby are doing well,” Eubanks’ rep told the magazine. The little lady was born on Saturday, November 11 and weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.

The Battle of the Sexes 2 and Gauntlet 2 competitor revealed back in April that her first child would be "touching down this fall." Cam also added that she was "excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!" From there, she shared some amusing pregnancy updates -- like joking she had "finally hit her prime":

And showing off a hysterical cake from her Southern Charm co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith

