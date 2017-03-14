Sam Smith Looks Practically Unrecognizable In His Cole Sprouse Photo Shoot

Getty

You probably know Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones on Riverdale, or perhaps as Cody Martin from Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. But when he's not starring on TV, Sprouse supplements his acting career with a thriving side hustle: photography. He's staged photo shoots with everyone from Kendall Jenner to his costar Lili Reinhart to Game of Thrones's Sophie Turner. His latest client, the Grammy and Oscar-winning Sam Smith, might be his most famous one yet.

Sprouse photographed Smith in what appears to be a desert for the October issue of L'Uomo Vogue. The "Too Good At Goodbyes" singer has certainly changed up his look since debuting In the Lonely Hour in 2014. He's lost weight, of course, but he seems especially rugged and roughed-up on this cover. Maybe it's Smith's five o'clock shadow, or maybe Sprouse is just that damn good at taking dramatic photos.

Even Dylan, Cole's twin, was impressed. "This is cool, brother," Dylan commented on the Instagram post below.

"Truthfully, I'm a sucker for friends, fashion, and framing," Cole told MTV News about his photography passion earlier this year, adding, "This is something that I'm also building a career out of simultaneously, so it's enjoyable. I try to do it as much as I can."

With such a star-studded roster of clients, he's clearly off to a great start.