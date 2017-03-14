Camila Cabello And Joe Jonas’s Grease Duet Is ‘Electrifying’

YouTube

See them jam out together for 'Carpool Karaoke'

Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas recently teamed up for Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke, and the result will give you chills that are multiplying.

In a clip from the episode, which premiered on Tuesday night (October 10), Camila chose “a classic” for them to sing: “You’re the One That I Want,” a.k.a. the big finale from Grease. Joe did his most convincing Danny Zuko impression, while Camila channeled Sandy, sassily belting, “ya better shape up!”

Before launching into their duet, Camila and Joe took a different kind of trip down memory lane while trying to recount the first time they met. Much to Joe’s surprise, Camila revealed that, years ago, she sneakily took a selfie with him in the background.

“You actually weren’t fully aware the first time we met,” she confessed. “And I freaked out a little because I was kind of a Jonas Brothers fan.”

If that's not entirely relatable, then I don't know what is. See Joe and Camila’s full Carpool Karaoke episode on Apple Music.