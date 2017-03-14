Rob Dyrdek And Wife Bryiana Welcome Second Child

Rob Dyrdek's Instagram

The 'Ridiculousness' host is now a proud dad to a little girl

Rob Dyrdek is a father twice over.

The Ridiculousness and Amazingness star and wife Bryiana -- who announced back in June that a "little princess" was on the way and commemorated their two-year wedding anniversary in September -- just welcomed their second child, a healthy baby girl named Nala Ryan. The precious peanut joins the couple's one-year-old son Kodah Dash in the family fold.

"She is an angel from heaven," Rob captioned the Instagram announcement above. "She is absolute perfection. She is our princess. She is Nala Ryan Dyrdek. So thankful for the strength of my amazing wife and grateful for our growing family."

And this is only the beginning of Baby N's journey with her loving folks. Offer your well wishes to the Dyrdek clan in the comments -- and catch the father of two every Friday on Ridiculousness and Amazingness!