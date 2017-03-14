In 2004, Donald Trump ‘Endorsed’ Eminem For President: Watch

Getty Images

It’s the viral moment everyone’s talking about: During the BET Hip Hop Awards last night (October 10), Eminem, to put it politely, ripped President Donald Trump a new one in a scathing freestyle called “The Storm.” The Detroit rapper has made it abundantly clear that he “fucking hates” Trump, but, believe it or not, the two were once on friendly terms.

In the wake of Eminem’s freestyle, MTV has resurfaced a clip from the 2004 “Shady National Convention,” a mock political rally that celebrated Em’s satellite radio channel. The video shows Trump — who was, at the time, best known as the host of The Apprentice — giving a fired-up endorsement speech for “presidential candidate” Eminem.

“When the Shady Party called and told me there's going to be a convention, I said, ‘it’s got to be a really big one and it's got to be right here in New York,’” Trump said at the start of his speech. “Because this is the best city anywhere in the world, am I right? Of course I'm right. I'm always right. I'm Donald Trump, I'm always right.”

He continued, “I know a winner when I see one. And Donald Trump is telling you right now, Slim Shady is a winner. He's got brains. He's got guts. And he's got Donald Trump's vote. Ladies and gentlemen, our great candidate, Slim Shady!”

In hindsight, the whole thing is a frightening look into the future — Trump’s insistence that he’s “always right” certainly hasn’t wavered a bit — but we have to think he’d revoke that endorsement now.