Remembering Veronica's Greatest Challenge Power Plays

Maybe an old dog can’t learn new tricks, but for Veronica — who competed on her very first Challenge nearly 20 years ago — the classic ones will most surely suffice.

On this week’s Dirty Thirty episode, the Road Rules: Semester at Sea export continued to prove she was most definitely not past her prime. With a victory in “Blackout,” her second win of the season (on top of a Presidio victory), she learned — disappointingly — that her power was nevertheless stifled. Her fellow winners — Kailah, Jordan, Britni and Tony — mostly ignored her suggestions for elimination round nominees.

So she reached into her bag of tricks and pulled out a reliable card: switching things up, and without any notice.

At the nomination ceremony, the winners’ circle — which had mostly agreed to vote Hunter into The Presidio — got a defector in Britni, who cast a vote for Leroy as an attempted “burn vote.” Very aware that this presented an opportunity to turn the tides, Queen V leapt into action and switched her vote to Leroy too. By the time the dust had cleared, Veronica had completely hijacked the vote, sparing her friend Derrick from what she assumed would be an eventual matchup with Hunter.

And nobody saw it coming.

“I’m gonna take advantage of an opportunity that I have,” Veronica said, as the cast looked on incredulously. “These people that I’m sitting next to all silenced me, made sure that I didn’t have a voice…so I’m gonna show them that I still have a voice.”

And that’s precisely what she did. After a game of “Body Check,” which challenged players to sprint around a circle in opposite directions with two guaranteed collision spots, Leroy was gone, and V had commandeered the position of Top Dog.

“There are a lot of evil people in this house,” Leroy lamented. “Veronica is one of them.”

Is Veronica, indeed, evil? The jury’s out, but there’s no denying she’s capable of some sneaky masterminding. Look back at Veronica’s dirtiest Challenge gameplay below, and don't miss her this Tuesday at 10/9c.