Taylor Swift Is Finally Debuting Taymojis In The Year 2017

Jason Merritt/Getty

It's shaping up to be a great season for Swifties. Reputation drops in less than one month — mark your calendars for November 9 — and now Taylor Swift has announced her very own app, The Swift Life, where she'll share exclusive photos and videos. Plus, you'll finally be able to express your emotions via Taymojis. Fans have already established that Tay is essentially an emoji in real life, so this is a natural next step.

"I think you guys are really going to like this. I mean, I hope," Swift joked in the app's teaser video released Wednesday (October 11). "It would be preferable if you did."

Swift partnered with Glu Mobile for the app, which will be "community-based" and eventually available worldwide. The goal, according to Glu Mobile president and CEO Nick Earl, is to help Taylor and her fans "better connect with one another while expressing themselves in an interactive community." The beta version launches later this year "in limited territories," so cross your fingers you'll be one of the lucky ones to experience it first.

In other words, think of The Swift Life as a social media platform dedicated to all things Taylor. Perhaps it'll give birth to the next "no its becky" meme.