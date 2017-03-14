Eminem Demolishes Donald Trump In Explosive BET Hip-Hop Awards Freestyle

YouTube/BET

'We love our military and we love our country / But we fucking hate Trump!'

About a year ago, Eminem dropped a furious, eight-minute song called "Campaign Speech" that railed against then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his supporters. Then, earlier this year, he popped up on Big Sean's "No Favors" to tell the world that "Trump's a bitch / I'll make his whole brand go under."

The rapper's views on Trump have long been clear (and a matter of record), but his appearance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday night (October 10) demolished any lingering doubts about his opinions: Marshall Mathers fucking hates the president, and he knows he's not the only one.

In a video freestyle Em himself calls "The Storm" that aired during the show, Eminem — standing in a Detroit parking garage — takes aim straightaway with his opening lines: "That's an awfully hot coffee pot / Should I dump it on Donald Trump? / Probably not / But that's all I got 'til I come up with a solid plot."

From there, the rapper lobs shots at Trump for how the president has emboldened racists and disrespected the military with his own comments ("I like people who weren't captured.") while masquerading as a flag-defending patriot against NFL athletes who kneel during the national anthem.

Em's solution is clear, and in proposing it, he evokes Colin Kaepernick specifically: "Fuck that! This is for Colin, ball up a fist! / And keep that shit balled like Donald the bitch!"

Near the end of the freestyle, he also takes aim directly at his own fans who continue to support Trump despite the president's despicable behavior that could, as Em puts it, "probably cause a nuclear holocaust."

And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his

I'm drawing in the sand a line, you're either for or against

And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split

On who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this:

Fuck you!

After the video hit, the internet exploded. Since its uploading on Wednesday night, it's already racked up 4.3 million YouTube views and was the site's No. 1 trending video. But most notably, it caught the attention of Kaepernick as well as LeBron James, who recently referred to the president as a "bum."

Eminem's ninth studio album is slated to arrive sometime soon.