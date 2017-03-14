Beyoncé Celebrates 15 Years Of Her And Jay-Z’s ‘Bonnie & Clyde’

Getty Images

Before “Crazy in Love,” “Drunk in Love,” and Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s other smash collaborations, there was “’03 Bonnie & Clyde.” The Kanye West-produced single — which appeared on Jay’s 2002 album The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse — debuted on October 10, 2002. That’s right: Bey and Jay’s first official team-up is now 15 years old.

On Tuesday (October 10), Beyoncé took to Instagram to celebrate the song’s 15th anniversary, sharing old GIFs of her and her then-boyfriend, now-husband.

“I can’t believe its been 15 years since Bonnie and Clyde 🙏🏽,” she wrote in the caption, going on to quote Jay’s intro in the song. “You ready 😊🙏🏾? Lets go get em❤️💛💙💜💚”

Beyoncé also loaded her website with GIFs from the “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” music video, as well as her and Jay-Z’s performances of the song on their On The Run Tour.

Following the song’s release in 2002, the couple visited TRL to reveal how their collaboration came about. See footage from their interview and performance below, and feel all the nostalgia.