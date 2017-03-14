YouTube

Aminé Got An Actual Spice Girl To Cameo In His Amazing ‘Spice Girl’ Video

Aminé does what he wants; what he really, really wants. And for the Portland rapper’s latest move, he’s brought his bizarre imagination to life for the colorful “Spice Girl” video.

The self-directed clip opens with Aminé and a young woman who looks just like him (seriously ... his face is superimposed on her body). From there, things only get weirder, as we see him pumping a giant soap dispenser, getting his album title tattooed on his stomach, and covering himself and an entire interior set with Post-Its.

Most incredibly, the video features hilarious cameos from Insecure star Issa Rae and from Melanie “Mel B” Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, who shows up for a profanity-laced blooper reel. This one’s a must-see.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (October 10), Aminé celebrated the video’s release, writing, “thank you to my favorite @issarae for playing my baby mama.” He added, “my first concert ever was a spice girls concert when i was 5, to get Mel B in this was so special to me.”

“Spice Girl” is the latest single off of Aminé’s debut album, Good for You.