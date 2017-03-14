Demi Lovato Opens Up About Dating, Drugs, And Confidence In New Doc Trailer

YouTube

Hot on the heels of the release of her sixth album, Tell Me You Love Me, Demi Lovato is opening up to her fans like never before. Next week, the 25-year-old will premiere Simply Complicated, a YouTube-exclusive project that’s the latest in a slew of pop documentaries announced by Lady Gaga, P!nk, and Katy Perry.

On Tuesday (October 10), Demi gave fans a peek at what to expect with a two-minute trailer. In it, we see her family and friends — including Nick Jonas and manager Phil McIntyre — recounting Demi’s past struggles with substance abuse. Things then move on to the making of Tell Me You Love Me, with Demi reflecting on five years of sobriety. She tears up when asked about her love life and recent breakup, but ultimately, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer seems like she’s confidently moving forward.

“I’m on a journey to discover what it’s like to be free of all demons,” she said. “When I’m comfortable in my own skin, I feel confident. When I feel confident, I feel sexy. When I feel sexy, watch out!”

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated premieres on YouTube on October 17.