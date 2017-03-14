The 90's House Gang Is Ready To Strike A Pose

Some stellar films were made during the 90's -- classics such as Clueless, Pulp Fiction, Pretty Woman, Titanic, Jurassic Park and many more (thousands were made, so we can't name 'em all). And the 90's House gang will honor this decade of cinema with a fun and quirky mission.

"You gotta come up with your own totally '90s movie poster," host Lance Bass informs the cast members in the sneak peek of this week's episode, above. "We'll give you props, costumes, anything you need to make a killer poster." And ACTION!

So who is excited to tackle the challenge, and who has some reservations about working with their partner? Watch the clip to learn more, and don't miss a brand-new episode of 90's House on Tuesday at 11/10c!