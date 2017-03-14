Niall Horan Lets You Watch Him Making His Album In New Short Film

Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Niall Horan is currently making his way across the globe on the intimate Flicker Sessions 2017 tour, due to touch down in North America on October 29 in Philadelphia. A little more than a week before that happens, his debut album, Flicker, will be released, and to coincide with that, an associated short film will drop via Apple Music.

Tuesday (October 10) brings us our first look at that teaser and, by extension, Niall's journey from One Direction member to established solo performer and songwriter — one who says he spent 18 months in the studio crafting the shape and the sounds of his debut release.

According to the teaser, the film, On the Record: Flicker, will show an inside look at Niall's time recording Flicker as well as bringing "that classic American rock with country-slash-Americana feelin'" on the road all over the world (including a notable stop in Tokyo, documented in the clip).

"I'm writing about some young fella from Ireland, from an adult's point of view," he says in the teaser. Watch the clip thing above, and get ready for Flicker — featuring early singles "Slow Hands," "This Town," and "Too Much to Ask" — on October 20.